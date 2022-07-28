NCB arrests 4 ‘drug traffickers’ in Thane

July 28, 2022 10:11:42 pm
The Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai apprehended four alleged drug traffickers in Thane and seized 190 kg of ganja and two four-wheelers on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The four accused are residents of Mumbai and have been supplying ganja and other drugs in various parts of Mumbai, especially Mulund and Bhandup, for the past five years, said an NCB official. The NCB recently received an input that a syndicate was making an arrangement to pull off a delivery of a large consignment of ganja sourced from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
The NCB team physically tracked the accused to Arjunali toll plaza, Padgha, Bhiwandi and Thane. The team then set up a barrier with a secured perimeter around the toll plaza and the traffickers’ convoy was trapped in the cordon.
A search of the vehicles was conducted which resulted in recovery of 190 kg of ganja.
