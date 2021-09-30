Mumbai: NCB arrest co-owner of popular Bandra eatery in drugs case

The NCB on Thursday arrested one of the partners of a popular Bandra eatery, which is known to be frequented by Bollywood celebrities, in connection with a drugs case.

The accused, Kunal Jani, was arrested in connection with a case where Kshitij Prasad, formerly associated with a popular production house, had been arrested by NCB in September last year.

This case was one of the several cases against Bollywood personalities that had been registered by NCB soon after a narcotics case was filed by them in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Jani was believed to be a friend of Rajput.

An officer said that it was during the interrogation of other accused that the name of Jani had cropped up. NCB had been on the lookout for him and arrested him from Khar on Thursday. The officer added that the NCB will produce him before a court seeking his remand.