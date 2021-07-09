NCB arrests alleged peddlers who supply drugs to other states

Mephedrone is a synthetically manufactured stimulant of the amphetamine and cathinone category. Till the early 2010s, it was not included in the list of contrabands under the NDPS Act. (Representational Image)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons including a Nigerian national who catered to high-end clients across the country earlier this week. The accused would go to various states on planes to deliver narcotics, said an official.

Based on a specific input, a team led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede detained one person in the Mira Road area on Tuesday and said they seized cocaine worth Rs 5 lakhs from the accused.

The accused was identified as Suffran Lakdawala. Based on his interrogation, the NCB team detained Blessing Okereke, who is a Nigerian national and claimed to have recovered intermediate quantities of mephedrone and cocaine from him.

An official said that Suffran was the one who would cater to rich clients and in cases of urgent demand, he would take planes to supply the drugs to clients in other states of the country.