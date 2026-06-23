BJP Minority Morcha leader Nazia Elahi Khan booked over ‘derogatory’ remarks about Prophet

Nazia Elahi Khan (left) with Ishrat Jahan, one of the key petitioners in the landmark Supreme Court case against triple talaq, in Kolkata (File photo).

The police in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have registered two FIRs over the last two days against BJP Minority Morcha leader and social media influencer Nazia Elahi Khan, 41, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad that hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

The first FIR was filed at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi on Monday evening, based on a complaint by resident Adnan Ansari. In his complaint, Ansari stated that on June 19, he came across an Instagram podcast reel where Khan, in conversation with a host named Divya Singh, made the alleged offensive comments. After consulting with community members, Ansari approached the police.