BJP Minority Morcha leader Nazia Elahi Khan booked over ‘derogatory’ remarks about Prophet

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The police in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have registered two FIRs over the last two days against BJP Minority Morcha leader and social media influencer Nazia Elahi Khan, 41, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad that hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.
The first FIR was filed at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi on Monday evening, based on a complaint by resident Adnan Ansari. In his complaint, Ansari stated that on June 19, he came across an Instagram podcast reel where Khan, in conversation with a host named Divya Singh, made the alleged offensive comments. After consulting with community members, Ansari approached the police.
The Shanti Nagar police booked Khan for deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings and under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad confirmed the case’s registration, adding that investigators are checking whether the probe should be transferred to West Bengal, where Khan resides.
A second case, a ‘zero FIR’, was registered on Tuesday at Mumbai’s JJ Marg police station over the same social media video. A senior officer confirmed that this case will be transferred to West Bengal for further investigation.
Khan, who also uses the moniker ‘Nazia Sanatani’, previously served as the legal counsel for Ishrat Jahan, one of the key petitioners in the landmark Supreme Court case against triple talaq. Both Khan and Jahan joined the BJP in 2018, months after the practice was struck down.
In recent months, Khan has courted controversy with inflammatory social media posts to her substantial online following. Her legal history includes a 2021 arrest by the Kolkata police for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 6 lakh under the pretext of providing legal aid in a matrimonial dispute, a charge she claimed was a frame-up.
More recently, in April 2026, she sparked a public debate after claiming that a Lenskart outlet in Andheri, Mumbai, banned employees from wearing religious symbols such as bindis, an allegation that Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal later denied.
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