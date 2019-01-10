Nayantara Sahgal’s invite revoked: All-India Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal chief resigns

PRESIDENT OF Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, Shripad Joshi, tendered his resignation, following controversy over revocation of invitaion to litterateur Nayantara Sahgal for the 92nd Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held at Yavatmal from January 11.

Advertising

“I accept the moral responsibility for revocation of invitation to Nayantara Sehegal, no matter whose mistake is it, and am tendering my resignation.I wish the mistake could be repaired,”said Joshi on Wednesday, in a letter address to his deputy.

Joshi had said earlier that Mahamandal had nothing to do with revocation of the invite and it was done by the local organiser of Yavatmal.

Sahgal had been invited to inaugurate the Sammelan that will be presided over by poet Aruna Dhere. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the chief guest for the event.

While the local organisers, Dr V B Kolte Sanshodhan Kendra Va Wachanalaya had cited disruption threat by some local activists protesting invitation to “an English writer” for the Marathi conclave, allegations were made that Sahgal was not allowed to come as she was going to speak out against the atmosphere of intimidation and bigotry prevalent in the country.