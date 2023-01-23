Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother files FIR against his wife for trespassing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui Monday filed an FIR against the actor’s wife Zainab. The Versova police said the actor’s mother has alleged that Zainab had an argument with her.

The police added they have called her for questioning after the actor’s mother lodged the First Information Report.

An officer said the couple had separated in 2011 and Zainab has been living separately with their children. On Sunday, she came to their residence when the actor was not at home.

“His 75-year-old mother, who was at home, has lodged a complaint with the Versova police following which a case of trespassing has been registered,” Senior Inspector Siraj Inamdar said.

The officer said a case has been registered under sections 452 (trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult causing a breach of peace), and 506 criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Zainab is Nawazuddin’s second wife.