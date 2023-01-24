Nawab Malik’s son, daughter-in-law get anticipatory bail over ‘fake’ marriage certificate

A SESSIONS court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to NCP minister Nawab Malik’s son Faraz Malik and daugher-in-law Laura Hemelin in connection with an FIR filed against them for alleged submission of fake documents for her visa extension. The couple was granted interim relief on Saturday.

A case was registered against them at Kurla police station last Wednesday on the complaint of an officer of the special branch unit of Mumbai police. In their plea argued through lawyer Ashok Saraogi on Saturday, Faraz and Hemelin said that they were victims of cheating. The plea said that Hemelin had married Faraz in 2015 and in 2018 she desired to complete formalities to obtain a marriage certificate.

A staffer working for Faraz was sent to the BMC ward office to ascertain details on obtaining the certificate. The staffer got in touch with an agent named Vijay Thakur, through whom the certificate was processed. The plea states that when the couple came to know about the FIR against them, they inquired with their staff to ascertain details of the agent.

The staffer told them that Thakur had taken Rs 3,000 as liaison fee to complete the formalities. The staffer also enquired about Thakur at the ward office and found out that an FIR was registered against him for selling forged and fabricated marriage, birth, death and other certificates to more than 300 people in the city. It was argued that the couple is willing to cooperate and have their statements recorded by the police and had themselves written to the police commissioner.