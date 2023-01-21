‘Cheating case’: Court grants interim relief from arrest to Nawab Malik’s son, daughter-in-law

A SESSIONS court on Saturday granted interim relief from arrest to NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son Faraz Malik and Faraz’s wife Laura Hamelin in connection with a cheating case registered for alleged submission of fake documents for her visa extension.

The couple had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. The case was registered at Kurla police station on Wednesday on a complaint from the special branch unit of the Mumbai police.

In their plea argued through lawyer Ashok Saraogi on Saturday, Faraz and Hamelin claimed that they were victims of cheating.

The plea said that Hamelin had married Faraz in 2015, and she desired to complete formalities to obtain a marriage certificate in 2018.

A staffer working for Faraz was sent to the BMC ward office to ascertain details on obtaining the certificate. The staffer got in touch with an agent named Vijay Thakur, through whom the certificate was processed.

The plea states that when the couple came to know about the FIR against them, they inquired with their staff to ascertain details of the agent. The staffer told them that Thakur had taken Rs 3,000 as liaison fee to complete the formalities. The staffer also inquired about Thakur at the ward office and found out that an FIR was registered against him for selling forged and fabricated marriage, birth, death and other certificates to more than 300 people in the city.

It was argued that the couple is willing to cooperate and have their statements recorded by the police and had themselves written to the police commissioner. The court will pass its order on the anticipatory bail pleas on Monday.