Nawab Malik’s son, daughter-in-law case: Police’s grounds to oppose bail plea not ‘satisfactory, genuine’, says sessions court

IN ITS detailed order allowing anticipatory bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son and daughter-in-law in an alleged cheating case, a sessions court has said that grounds put forth by the investigating officer to oppose the pleas are not satisfactory and genuine.

The court allowed the pleas filed by Faraz Malik and his wife Laura Hemelin on Monday in a case filed by Kurla police for alleged submission of fake documents for her visa extension. The Kurla police had opposed their pleas and the investigating officer had said that the probe in the case is ongoing and hence their custodial interrogation is necessary.

Special Judge M G Deshpande said that the charges that the accused are booked for are offences for which the maximum punishment is seven years and hence in order to arrest them, strict compliance of guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court is necessary. The court said that in this case the investigating officer had not issued any notice to ask the two to remain present before him, as is mandated by the guidelines.

“…the Investigating Officer has not given any consideration to the guidelines…but straightaway jumped up to the conclusion that he has to arrest both applicants and their police custody remand is necessary. In my opinion, this is a jumping and premature conclusion which requires interference…,” the court said.

“Arrest has far reaching consequences which not only the arrested persons but also their families have to face throughout their life. Hence, I am of the opinion that, both applicants have made out the prima facie case to protect them,” it added.

Lawyer Ashok Saraogi, representing Faraz and Hemelin, had told the court that they were themselves victims of cheating. It was submitted that one of their staffers had got in touch with an agent named Vijay Thakur to issue them a marriage certificate for the extension of her visa.