Wankhede’s defamation suit intended to ‘suppress revelations of illegalities’: Nawab Malik in Bombay HC

NCP minister Nawab Malik Thursday filed an affidavit in reply to the interim application in the defamation suit by Dhyandev Wankhede, NCB zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s father, stating that the suit was filed with “oblique intent” to suppress the illegalities committed by Sameer, which have come to light in view of the evidence obtained and produced by the leader.

Responding to an allegation by Dhyandev, Malik said he had been speaking against the central agency’s “high-handedness” much before his son-in-law was arrested in January this year.

Malik added that the tweets in question by him were intended only to “expose illegalities” by Sameer while securing a job through the reserved category quota and “misusing” his position in the NCB. Malik added that there was no malice intended on his part while making revelations about Sameer Wankhede on social media platforms.

The affidavit said that the plea was intended to curtail his fundamental right to freedom of speech and that “people have the right to know the illegal manner in which Wankhede acquired his job.” The affidavit claimed there was ample evidence of the dual identities adopted by the father-son duo for their personal benefit.

Malik went on to say that “the suit was an attempt to obtain a gag order to restrain him from revealing illegalities conducted by Sameer Wankhede and other facts relating to raids conducted by NCB under his supervision.”

Dhyandev Wankhede, who has filed the defamation suit seeking Rs 1.25 crore in damages, told the HC that the documents posted and relied upon by Malik to defame him and his family were not public documents, and hence the NCP leader had violated their right to privacy. He further alleged that Malik “did not even duly verify” the documents.

The NCP leader claimed that the record available showed that Sameer Wankhede was leading a “dual life as a Muslim or as a Hindu” and had illegally obtained his job under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, thereby depriving a genuine SC candidate of the opportunity to have that job. He clarified that mention of religion was only to show how he illegally obtained a government job.

The affidavit stated that the “revelations” made by the defendant were in the capacity of “a public servant and as a spokesperson of the NCP,” adding that the criticism helped “appropriate agency/authorities to initiate appropriate steps against the erring public servant, i.e. Sameer Wankhede”.

The affidavit reiterated that the plaintiff was required to obtain permission of the court to file a suit in representative capacity on behalf of his family members, which Dhyandev did not do.

On November 22, a single-judge bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar had refused to grant a blanket injunction restraining Malik. It had directed him to conduct “reasonable verification” of facts before posting any material on social media or speaking with the media against the Wankhede family.

Dhyandev, on November 29 gave his consent before a division bench to the proposed draft terms given by Malik to quash a single-judge order, which had refused to grant interim relief to Wankhede in a defamation suit.

Malik had then given an undertaking that pending the rehearing of Wankhede’s interim plea by a single-judge bench and its final orders, he would not make public comments on any medium against the latter or his family.