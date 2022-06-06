Nawab Malik seeks 1-day bail to cast vote in Rajya Sabha election

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday approached a special court seeking bail for one day to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections this week. Malik was arrested in February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged money-laundering linked to a property in Kurla.

On Monday, special judge R N Rokade directed the ED to file a reply on Tuesday and it will hear arguments on Wednesday.

A similar application has also been filed by former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in November by ED in a separate case. They have submitted in their separate pleas that being Members of the Legislative Assembly, they are members of the electoral college and are desirous to vote. Both have sought to be released for a day to vote in the election, which is to take place at the Vidhan Sabha on June 10. Malik is lodged at a private hospital in Kurla undergoing treatment while Deshmukh is in Arthur Road Jail.