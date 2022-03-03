BJP will not relent demand on Nawab Malik’s resignation: Fadnavis

The BJP on Thursday warned that it will not relent on its demand for resignation of cabinet minister Nawab Malik for his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

On the first day of budget session, the opposition BJP protested against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. The budget session that commenced on Thursday will conclude on March 25. The budget 2022-23 will be presented by deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar on March 11.

Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition said, “The BJP is not going to relent on its demand for resignation of Malik. How can a minister, who is arrested and held in custody after central agencies investigation, remain in the cabinet? It is morally incorrect. MVAs determination to support a a minister whose associated with bomb blast convict that killed thousands of Mumbaikars is shocking and unprecedented.”

Striking an emotive chord, Fadnavis said, “Had late Bal Thackeray been alive, he would have dropped the minister from cabinet within a second. Unfortunately, Shiv Sena seems to be so overwhelmed by power that it has comprised on such serious matter. In a way they have surrendered to Dawood.”

Fadnavis pointed out that when it came to former home minister Anil Deshmukh, charged for corruption and blatant misuse of police force to mobilise funds, the government took the moral high ground and compelled him to resign. Similarly, Sanjay Rathod, linked to the Pooja Chavan suicide case, was dropped from the cabinet too.

“Strangely, in case of Malik, the MVA seems to be repeatedly rallying around him to show support. Where is the high moral ground? It is evident from MVA’s conduct that it wants to save Malik even after knowing his links with Dawood Ibrahim and serial bomb blast convict Shahwali Khan who was sentenced by TADA court in 2007 for life term for bomb blast in Mumbai. The government is supporting Malik whose links are established with Mohammad Salim Patel the front man, driver and bodyguard of Haseena Parkar,” alleged Fadnavis.