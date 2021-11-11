Malik’s allegations against BJP Mumbai vice-president first raised in 2020 DGP probe

The insinuation by NCB Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday that the wife of a key political appointee during BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ term as Maharashtra chief minister had a “bogus” Indian birth certificate to hide her Bangladeshi origins is not the first time this allegation has been made.

An inquiry into this was conducted last year by DGP Sanjay Pandey, who was then the DG Home Guards. He submitted a report to the home department last October.

The report accessed by The Indian Express had concluded that Reshma Khairati Khan, the wife of Hyder Azam Khan – the BJP Mumbai vice-president and head of its minority cell Maulana Azad Minorities Commission – while applying for a passport, submitted a fake birth certificate showing she was born in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

According to Pandey’s “internal inquiry report”, a senior IPS officer had made strenuous efforts to ensure that the police did not take congisance of the matter.

At the press conference in which he made several allegations against Fadnavis, Malik alleged that Hyder had in the past facilitated the illegal immigration of Bangladeshis in Mumbai and that his second wife was a Bangladeshi.

Pandey had been tasked with the inquiry last July amid allegations that a senior police officer was colluding with gangsters in an extortion racket.

Among the several charges that came up against the IPS officer during the investigation, one was regarding alleged attempts made by him to ensure that no FIR was registered against Reshma for allegedly forging a birth certificate to obtain an Indian passport.

Reshma’s antecedents had been a subject of a Mumbai Police Special Branch investigation as part of a wider probe into forged documents submitted for passports. Special Branch 2, which does the background checks of applicants for issuing of passports, had asked Special Branch 1 to carry out the investigation on the forged documents.

As part of his investigation, Pandey had recorded the statement of Special Branch officer Deepak Kurulkar, who said he wrote to the Records & Copying Sections in West Bengal to cross check the birth certificate of Reshma that had been issued from North 24 Parganas. Kurulkar said he was informed that no such record was found there.

As per Pandey’s report, Kurulkar also stated that he wrote to Malwani police – in whose jurisdiction Reshma resided – seeking an FIR be registered in the matter since the certificate she provided was not genuine.



Kurulkar, who retired in 2017, however, said that the inspector at the police station told him he had orders from a senior IPS officer not to register an FIR in the matter. Kurulkar added that the same IPS officer later told him not to investigate the matter, as Reshma was related to a person “who occupies a big post in BJP”.

When contacted, Hyder said, “The allegations made by Nawab Malik are baseless and I will be filing a defamation case against him. I have not seen the report submitted by Sanjay Pandey but my wife is from Islampur in Bihar and several generations of her family have lived there. The charge that she is Bangladeshi or that I help Bangladeshis is completely baseless.”