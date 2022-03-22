ED surveys Goawala property linked to Nawab Malik in Kurla

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a survey at the Goawala compound in Kurla in suburban Mumbai in connection with the money-laundering case involving the arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik and Haseena Parkar, sister of wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED is probing the sale of the Goawala compound to Malik by Parkar through her trusted aide Salim Patel in 2005. The ED has alleged that the original owner of the land is one Munira Plumber and the land was “usurped” from her by Parkar and Patel through a forged power of attorney (POA) in the name of Patel. The forged POA gave Patel the rights to sell the land belonging to Plumber.

On Tuesday, the ED surveyed the area to check the identity of original tenants living in the compound and tenants who had been introduced by Malik after he had bought the land from Parkar. The ED has alleged that Malik introduced fake tenants to lower the registry value of the land.

Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 and is currently in jail. The ED case against Malik stems from its probe against Dawood, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Parkar and Javed Chikna for hawala transactions linked to money illegally obtained through extortion, drug trafficking, sale of real estate in Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai, and other unlawful activities.

The ED money-laundering case against Dawood and his aides is based on the fresh case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month against the D Company under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Dawood and several of his associates have been named by the NIA along with their roles in terror activities, including hawala transactions, against India.