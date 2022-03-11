Nawab Malik habeas corpus plea: Bombay HC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday

The Bombay High Court on Friday concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict in the interim relief sought by NCP minister Nawab Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and “active involvement in terror funding” in connection with a 1999 land deal with don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.

The division bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Shriram M Modak said it will pronounce the verdict in the case at 10.30 am on March 15. In his habeas corpus plea, Malik had claimed that his arrest was “illegal”, done with “political vendetta” and without following due process under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Malik had told the high court that the ED, by alleging that he continues to have under his possession the property Goawala Building in Mumbai’s Kurla – reportedly involved in a money laundering case – wants to keep him in jail by infringing on his personal liberty.

The NCP leader was arrested by the ED on February 23 and remanded in the agency’s custody. On Monday, a special court sent him to judicial custody till March 21.

Malik told the high court that the ED has retrospectively applied the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which came into force after the alleged transaction which is said to have taken place nearly 22 years ago.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, along with advocates Taraq Sayed and Kushal Mor appearing for Malik, argued that his client has been implicated though no predicate offences and transactions, for which he has been booked, had taken place in 1999, 2003 or 2005. Desai added that the case is based on statements by persons who are not credible.

The ED, in its affidavit seeking dismissal of the plea filed through assistant director (Mumbai Zone) Niraj Kumar, said Malik’s plea sought to combine multiple causes of action, including habeas corpus, quashing of ECIR and release/bail in a single petition and it amounted to “misjoinder (improperly joining together)” and therefore, the plea was not maintainable.

The ED is investigating the mode and method of payment used for the purchase of Goawala Building in Kurla. It had previously claimed before the trial court that Rs 55 lakh was paid for the property to Salim Patel, the driver and alleged associate of Haseena Parkar who is the sister of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. It had clarified that where it was alleged that Malik had paid Rs 55 lakh in cash to Haseena Parkar, the figure actually was Rs 5 lakh.

In its affidavit, the central agency had given further details and claimed – based on the statement of an eyewitness – that an amount of Rs 55 lakh was to be paid illegally to Parkar for the said property, out of which Rs 5 lakh in cash was paid by Faraz Malik (petitioner’s son) and Aaslam Malik (petitioner’s brother).

Further, the ED had said that as per records, Rs 15 lakh was to be paid by cheque to Salim Patel and Rs 5 lakh by cheque to Sardar Khan, who was convicted for life in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.

“The Registry/Ready Reckoner rate of the property was Rs 3.54 crore at the material time as against the payment of Rs 20 lakh by Mis Solidus Investments Pvt Limited (allegedly controlled by Nawab Malik),” the ED claimed.

The agency, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, also denied that it had picked up Malik forcibly. It claimed that Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23, before which he was served summons and his statement was recorded after he “voluntarily” visited the ED office accompanied by his son.

The bench had asked ASG Singh that even if it is assumed that the transaction took place in 2005, whether the ED’s arguments should be based on a law which came into force in 2005.

Singh responded that the offence under PMLA is a separate or independent offence as per past judgments and assuming that predicate offence is quashed, still the offence under PMLA would continue to be probed.

Singh added that the order remanding Malik in ED custody was not mechanical or illegal and therefore his habeas corpus plea was not maintainable.