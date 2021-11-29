Nawab Malik gets bail in criminal defamation case

A magistrate court here on Monday granted bail to cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj).

On October 9, in a press conference, Malik had claimed that Rishab Sachdev, brother-in-law of Bharatiya, along with two others were present in a Mumbai cruise party and were let off by the NCB.

Bhartiya had alleged that Malik, in a press conference on the NCB raid on Cordelia cruise ship and arrest of several persons including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, had “purposefully and intentionally defamed him and his brother-in-law”.

Bhartiya had on October 9 issued a legal notice to Malik asking him to cease and desist from making any further statements, but the NCP leader continued to make allegations. On October 11, a second legal notice was sent to Malik to prove whatever was stated by him or cease from making such claims.

As Malik did not stop making statements, Bhartiya filed a defamation complaint before the magistrate, the lawyer said.

The court on November 8 issued a notice in the complaint and directed Malik to remain present before it.

The magistrate had noted that prima facie Malik’s statements had caused damage to Bhartiya’s reputation and offence under section 500 (defamation) of IPC was made out against the NCP leader.

Malik appeared before the magistrate on Monday and prayed for bail, stating that offences levelled against him are bailable. The court said that the accused is released on surety of Rs 15,000.

The magistrate will further hear the defamation plea on December 30.