ED questions Nawab Malik in connection with money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik in connection with the money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik was picked up from his house at 7 am on Wednesday and he is being questioned since 8 am.

Malik’s name first cropped up in the intelligence inputs gathered by the agency in the hawala case, said sources.

The ED has been probing a money laundering case against Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Parkar and Javed Chikna after it found several hawala transactions linked to money illegally obtained through extortion, drug trafficking, sale of real estate in Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai, and other unlawful activities.

The agency has already searched 10 premises in Mumbai, including residences of Kaskar, Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel, and the son of Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, among others in connection with its probe. It has also questioned Gangster Chota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Salim Fruit, Kaskar and Parkar’s son in this case.

The ED money laundering case against Ibrahim and his aides is based on the fresh case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month against the D Company under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Ibrahim and several of his associates have been named by the NIA along with their roles in terror activities, including hawala transactions, against India.

Malik has been in news recently for tweeting against Sameer Wankhede, former zonal head of NCB, who booked a drug case against Aryan Khan.