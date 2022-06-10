RS polls: Bombay HC asks Nawab Malik to move appropriate bench on his plea seeking to vote

Justice Prakash D Naik of the Bombay High Court on Friday morning refused to entertain and give immediate relief to NCP leader Nawab Malik in his writ plea challenging the special court order that rejected his plea seeking nod to visit the Vidhan Sabha on Friday to vote for elections to the Rajya Sabha. Justice Naik asked Malik to move an appropriate bench of the high court seeking relief.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Malik, submitted that the NCP leader has sought to set aside the special court order and is not asking for release on bail, but if the court permits he may go with escort for casting vote.

However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the central agency, questioned the maintainability of the plea and said that the petitioner had applied for bail and therefore he could have preferred a remedy under section 439 (special powers of high court or court of session regarding bail) of CrPC as a special court had denied him bail. Before the special court also, the petitioner had urged that he may be released on bail bond.

He referred to section 62 (5) of the Representation of the People Act and said the prayer to cast vote cannot be granted. “It will be setting a wrong precedent if relief is granted in the writ petition without filing an application under section 439 of CrPC. Petitioner says it is his duty to cast vote then why did he wait till this late to file his plea?”

Desai, in a rejoinder, submitted that apart from the issue of release on bond, the larger issue is about exercising democratic rights and the petitioner has given up prayer for release on bail bond.

Responding to the allegation of delay in filing the plea, Desai said that on June 3, there was no withdrawal of an additional candidate for Rajya Sabha elections, which led to the actual contest and there was no scope for unopposed elections.

“In the context of balancing, the applicant felt that if there is a contest, He’ll go and cast the vote and therefore the application was filed before the special court on June 6. There is no delay on his part. But he is trying to be conscious in balancing my right to vote and the fact that I’m in custody. I accept that there could have been proper application but because of the peculiar situation and the larger issue about democracy and upholding democratic values, the litigant be allowed to go to cast vote.”