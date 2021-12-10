Statements against Wankhede family: Nawab Malik tenders apology over breach of undertaking to Bombay HC

NCP Minister Nawab Malik has tendered an unconditional apology in the Bombay High Court for “wilfully breaching” his undertaking given to the court that he won’t be making statements against Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, and his family. Malik gave an assurance that he would not make any comments or pass any remarks against Dhyandev.

He, however, said that his statement or undertaking would not prevent him from commenting on the political misuse of central agencies and the conduct of their officers in the course of performance of their official duties henceforth. The court accepted Malik’s apology.

Wankhede had claimed that despite assuring the HC, Malik has continued making defamatory statements against his family. Malik maintained that he made the statements as NCP spokesperson and not in individual capacity.

The HC on December 7 had prima facie observed that Malik has “wilfully breached” his undertaking and asked Malik to file an affidavit on why action should not be taken against him for the same.

On Friday, senior advocate Aspi Chinoy submitted an affidavit by Malik which stated, “At the outset, I tender my unconditional apology to this Court in respect of the breaches of my undertaking given to this Court as recorded in the Orders dated 25th November 2021 and 29 November 2021, passed in the captioned Appeal. I had no intention to disrespect, dishonor, overreach or breach the said Orders.”

Malik added that all three statements in question were neither press releases nor press statements issued by him, or on his behalf.

“These responses were made in the course of Interviews with journalists which covered a large number of topics and a considerable period of time. In the course of such interviews the journalists had asked specific questions and it was in response thereto that I had made the statements. These responses were made by me in the belief that such responses made in the course of interviews were not within the ambit of the statement made on my behalf to this Court,” the NCP leader stated.

“I accordingly state that hereafter, even if any further questions are posed to me by the media in respect of the appellant or members of his family, I shall not respond thereto or make comments thereon. I however believe that my statement will not prevent me from commenting on politics, misuse of central agencies and conduct of their officers about performance of their duties hereafter,” Malik’s affidavit read.

The court took the apology on record and accepted the same.