scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks 1-day bail to cast vote in RS polls

Last week, Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is also in jail on money laundering charges, had filed a similar application.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 6, 2022 3:00:43 pm
Nawab Malik, money laudering caseThe Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that its case against NCP Minister Nawab Malik pertains to the money laundering of Rs 15.99 crore, including Rs 11.7 crore collected as rent from the tenants of Goawala compound in Kurla since 2007-08 being counted as proceeds of crime. (Express file photo)

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, currently in jail following arrest in a money laundering case, on Monday approached a special court here seeking bail for one day to cast vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections to six seats from the state.

Last week, Maharashtra’s former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is also in jail on money laundering charges, had filed a similar application.

On Monday, a special court in Mumbai, designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its affidavit to both the applications (Malik and Deshmukh) and posted them for further hearing on June 8.

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled on June 10.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crorePremium
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crore
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
More Premium Stories >>

Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 this year in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The NCP leader in his application sought to be released on bail for a day on June 10.

Malik in his plea claimed that he is an elected MLA and hence, is duty bound to represent the residents of his constituency in electing a representative to the Rajya Sabha, and is also desirous to cast his vote in the aforesaid biennial elections.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly forms the electoral college for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Also Read |Money laundering of Rs 15 cr, including Rs 11 cr taken as rent from Goawala compound tenants for 14 yrs: ED

While the two NCP MLAS – Deshmukh and Malik- are currently in jail, one seat is lying vacant.

Apart from the four main parties Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and BJP, the Assembly has 25 MLAs from smaller parties and Independents.

The effective election quota per candidate is 42.

The BJP, which has 106 members in the House, has nominated Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik.

The NCP has re-nominated former Union minister Praful Patel, while the Congress has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi. Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar are nominees of the Shiv Sena.

More from Mumbai

The electoral contest for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat lies between BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement