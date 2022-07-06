Nawab Malik files bail application in special court

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday filed a bail application before the special court. The bail plea on merits comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against him in April.

Malik, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Agadi government, was arrested by the ED in February on allegations of money laundering.

In his bail plea, Malik has denied any allegations of conspiracy with those named in the complaint filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) based on which the ED filed an offence. Those named in the NIA complaint include fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his sister Haseena Parkar, and others. Malik’s plea states that there is no evidence submitted by the ED to show any conspiracy.

The court has directed the ED to file its reply by July 15.