scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Nawab Malik files bail application in special court

Malik, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Agadi government, was arrested by the ED in February on allegations of money laundering.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 6, 2022 4:17:59 am
nawab malikNCP leader Nawab Malik. (File)

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday filed a bail application before the special court. The bail plea on merits comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against him in April.

Malik, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Agadi government, was arrested by the ED in February on allegations of money laundering.

In his bail plea, Malik has denied any allegations of conspiracy with those named in the complaint filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) based on which the ED filed an offence. Those named in the NIA complaint include fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his sister Haseena Parkar, and others. Malik’s plea states that there is no evidence submitted by the ED to show any conspiracy.

More from Mumbai

The court has directed the ED to file its reply by July 15.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...Premium
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...Premium
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
More Premium Stories >>

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement