Nawab Malik releases two audio clips with ‘proof’ of NCB wrongdoings

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Sunday criticised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for appealing against the bail of his son-In-law, Sameer Khan, who was earlier arrested in a drug case.

Malik alleged that his son-in-law was being singled out.

“The main accused in the drug case is Karan Sajnani. However, they have gone to the High court to cancel the bail of Sameer Khan, just because he is my son-in-law. They are trying to scare me. But I will not get scared and will keep exposing the wrongdoings,” Malik said in a press conference on Sunday, adding that actor Shah Rukh Khan was similarly targeted in the Aryan Khan Cordelia drug bust case.

Malik also released two purported audio clips of a conversation between a witness (punch), Maddy, and alleged NCB officials, wherein the witness is being asked to sign ‘backdated’ documents again in an old case.

Referring to the audio clips, Malik alleged that the narcotics agency was involved in propping up fake witnesses and furnishing backdated witness documents.

Malik also asked what investigation the vigilance commission set up in the Aryan Khan case has carried out till now.

He said, “We had earlier exposed the wrongdoings of the NCB. We also exposed its role in the October 2 Cordelia cruise raid and the Manish Bhanushali matter, among others…

“A special investigation team (SIT) was formed by the NCB to investigate the case. However, till date, the wrongdoings of the NCB have not stopped. What has the vigilance team of the NCB done till now?”

The minister alleged that the NCB was pressurising the witnesses to sign backdated papers as the wrongdoings of its officers were getting exposed.

Notably, in the second audio, the witness allegedly asks NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede if he needs to sign a document.

Malik has alleged that the NCB was running extortion rackets in Mumbai.

“December 31 was the last day in office for Sameer Wankhede, but some BJP leaders are trying to lobby for him in the MHA,” Malik said, adding that the BJP leaders may have been getting a share of the ‘extortion’ money.