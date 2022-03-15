scorecardresearch
Nawab Malik’s arrest: HC denies interim relief, says debatable issues involved

The NCP leader had been arrested by the ED for alleged money laundering and “involvement in terror funding” in connection with a 1999 land deal with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. Malik had claimed his arrest was "illegal".

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
March 15, 2022 12:02:25 pm
NCP leader Nawab Malik is taken to court from the ED office in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar, File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to direct the release of NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and “active involvement in terror funding” in connection with a 1999 land deal with don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.

“As certain debatable issues are raised, they require to be heard at length. Considering the grounds assigned by us we are not inclined to allow the prayers in the interim application. Interim Applications rejected,” the court noted.

The bench said that once Malik’s lawyers move his plea for the final hearing, it will accordingly fix a date for the same.

A division bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Shriram M Modak had on March 11 concluded the hearing in the case and reserved the interim order in Malik’s habeas corpus plea which claimed that his arrest was “illegal”, done with “political vendetta” and without following due process under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

