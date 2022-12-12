Nawab Malik approaches Bombay High Court after special court denies him bail in money laundering case, hearing tomorrow

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the November 30 special court order rejecting his bail plea.

Malik’s plea was mentioned before the single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik Monday morning by advocates Taraq Sayed and Kushal Mor. The court posted it for hearing on Tuesday, December 13.

Malik was arrested in February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case registered over a property called Goawala compound in Kurla, linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government, faces health issues and has been in a private hospital since May. The special court had said he would continue to remain in the hospital till further orders.

In its detailed order rejecting bail to Malik, the special CBI court judge R N Rokade had said he had “express knowledge” that Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Hasina Parkar, and her close associate were involved in the property, in connection with which the ED has arrested him. The court also said that there was prima facie evidence to indicate that there was a conspiracy between Parkar, her associate Salim Patel and Malik to grab the property.

In his bail plea, Malik denied that he had conspired with those named in a complaint filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), based on which the ED booked him in the money laundering case. Those named in the NIA case include Ibrahim and his sister Haseena Parkar.

The special court also did not accept Malik’s submissions seeking to be granted bail on consideration of his health condition. Malik has multiple health ailments and his medical reports show that his left kidney is ‘barely functioning’, his lawyers had submitted. He has been admitted to a private hospital since May.

“It is relevant to note that during the hearing of bail application, the Enforcement Directorate has filed an application for constitution of medical board for verification of health condition of the applicant. The said application is strongly resisted on behalf of the applicant. Had the applicant been seriously suffering from the aforesaid ailments, he should have given suo moto consent for his examination by the medical board. In the absence of detailed medical reports and non-examination of the applicant by the medical board, I am not inclined to accept the submission….,” the court had said.

The ED had filed a complaint based on the scheduled offence filed against Ibrahim and others by the NIA. The ED had alleged that Parkar and her associate Patel had usurped the property in Kurla from its owners, Munira Plumber and Marium Goawala. The ED claimed that Patel had forged a power of attorney and sold the property despite having no authorisation. The property was subsequently bought by Malik through the company, Solidus Investments.

Malik had told the special court that Solidus was a bonafide purchaser of the property and there was nothing to show that he had a role in the alleged usurping of the property or proceeds of crime linked to Parkar. He had also submitted that mere possession of the property is not an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Malik sought relief from the high court stating that a special PMLA court had erred in rejecting the bail plea by passing an “illegal” order.