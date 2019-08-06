Nawab Malik appointed as NCP Mumbai president

THE NCP on Monday appointed Nawab Malik as the party’s Mumbai wing president. The move took place after previous incumbent Sachin Ahir resigned from the post last month. Malik is a former four-time MLA, whose ascension to the post has been a source of discontent with state NCP president Jayant Patil.

Patil is not in favour of Malik’s nomination to the post. But NCP chief Sharad Pawar has personally handpicked Malik for the role, who will formally take charge on Tuesday.

The party has had to make major organisational changes after senior leaders quit the party. Last week, the party had to appoint a new women’s wing president.

Pune’s Rupali Chakankar was appointed last week to replace Chitra Wagh, who joined the ruling BJP.

The NCP will also start its ‘Shivswarajya’ yatra from Tuesday. The yatra will begin from the Shivneri Fort, birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Pune’s Junnar tehsil.

During the 23-day campaign, NCP leaders will travel to 80 talukas in 22 districts, covering a distance of 3,000 km. The yatra will culminate at the Raigad Fort in Raigad district on August 28.

Besides Patil, other NCP bigwigs like Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, MPs Supriya Sule, Udayanraje Bhosale, Amol Kolhe, and others are likely to join the campaign at different stages.