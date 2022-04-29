Nawab Malik applies for bail on medical grounds

NCP LEADER Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case, on Thursday applied for bail on medical grounds for six weeks and permission to be referred to a private hospital for surgery. Lodged at Arthur Road jail, Malik (62), has also referred to the ‘poor hygiene and lack of adequate medical facilities’ in overcrowded jails of the state, adding that it is almost impossible to maintain a sterile, sanitised environment inside the jail essential for recuperating.

“The applicant has been recently advised to undergo surgery for cysts in his kidneys. The surgery and post-operation care is required to be handled with care and caution in a safe hygienic place. The prolonged judicial custody of the applicant in his precarious condition is aggravating the health of the applicant… and it is necessary that the applicant, in order to secure appropriate treatment, be released on bail for a period of 6 weeks to secure appropriate treatment,” his plea said.

It added that in the alternative, he be allowed to be admitted to a private hospital in Kurla, which has his medical history, for surgery and further treatment, at his own expense.

Citing a 2018 report by the National Human Rights Commission following a visit to Arthur Road jail, Malik’s plea said its ‘inhumane conditions were well-documented. “…It is almost impossible to maintain a sterile, sanitised environment inside the said jail, which is essential for proper recuperation and well-being of the applicant,” the plea said.

The plea said that the treatment Malik was undergoing at J J Hospital was not adequate and he required further treatment and surgery by doctors who have been treating him for over 8 years, making it necessary to release him on bail on medical grounds. Special Judge R K Rokade has directed the ED and jail authorities to file their replies by May 2.