Court refuses bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

A special court on Thursday rejected the applications filed by NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh seeking permission to visit Vidhan Sabha on Friday to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Malik and Deshmukh, who are both MLAs, had sought to be escorted to the Vidhan Sabha at their own expense for a few hours to vote in the elections to six seats from Maharashtra.

The two are in judicial custody in connection with two separate cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After hearing extensive arguments put forward by all the parties, the court refused the temporary bail to Malik and Deshmukh.

On Tuesday, the central agency had opposed the pleas pointing out that “prisoners do not have voting rights”.

“It is pertinent to mention that prisoners do not have voting rights under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The right to vote is a statutory right created under Section 62 of the Act and the law is settled that the ‘right to vote being a statutory right is subject to the restrictions prescribed in the Act’,” the ED reply stated.

Deshmukh is lodged in Arthur Road Jail in connection with the money laundering case filed by the ED alleging that bribes were taken from bar and restaurant owners at his instructions and the money was laundered through a trust controlled by his family. He has been in prison since last November.

Malik was arrested in February on allegations of money laundering in connection with a property in Kurla. He is admitted in a private hospital on orders of the court.

Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls after more than two decades, as there are seven candidates in fray for the six seats.

The ruling Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates, its MVA allies NCP and Congress have pitched one candidate each, while the opposition BJP has nominated three.