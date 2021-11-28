Nawab Malik alleges unidentified men carrying out surveillance on him, family

MAHARASHTRA CABINET minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik claimed that there is a conspiracy to implicate him in a false case and said that he has evidence that some unidentified individuals were following him and carrying out surveillance of his family members.

Malik said that he will approach the Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard soon and will also write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “People are trying to frame me the way they framed Anil Deshmukh. I will soon approach Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard,” Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

Malik claimed that his house was under surveillance and recently two people were caught close to his house when they were clicking pictures. Malik claimed that these two individuals had been trailing him and his family members for the past few days.

He went on to add that he will write to Home Minister Amit Shah to draw attention towards officers of central agencies, who are allegedly using private agents to register complaints about email.

On Friday, Malik posted photos of two men in a hatchback, who he claimed had been doing a recce outside his home. One of the men was seen holding a camera.