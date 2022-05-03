Nawab Malik admitted to JJ Hospital; tactic, says ED as it opposes medical bail plea

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was admitted to JJ Hospital on Monday after his health was reported to have deteriorated over the weekend.

A special court was informed about Malik’s health during a hearing on his interim bail plea sought on medical grounds. Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February, has been lodged at Arthur Road jail. The ED, which on Monday filed its reply on the medical bail before the court, was informed that Malik has been hospitalised. In its reply, the ED opposed the bail calling it “one more attempt by the accused in order to flee the clutches of law”. It also termed his interim bail plea a “tactic” to get bail.

“By seeking relief of interim bail for treatment in a hospital of his choice, the applicant intends to escape the process of law..as he may get the opportunity to remain at large at the pretext of prolonged health issues time and again, in collusion with hospital of his choice,” the ED reply stated. It also added that Malik can be treated at a government hospital, which has the required facility for his treatment as and when required. The plea also stated that offences of money laundering, under which Malik has been charged, were a serious threat to the national economy. The plea stated that Malik, being the Cabinet Minister and “politically influential figure”, may hamper the probe.

Malik’s lawyer Kushal Mor informed the court that the NCP leader has been unwell for the past three days with symptoms including fever, shivering and diarrhoea. He told the court that Malik’s condition is “severe” and sought interim relief to shift him to a private hospital where he has undergone treatment in the past. Mor said that on Monday afternoon when a relative went to deliver home food permitted by court to Malik at Arthur Road jail, he was informed that the NCP leader has been shifted to the hospital.

“He had to be taken to the hospital from Arthur Road jail on a wheelchair,” Mor told the court. He said that Malik has a host of illnesses and JJ Hospital, in its own report, had said that it does not have the facilities to conduct some tests. He submitted that Malik has been undergoing treatment under the guidance of a doctor at a private hospital and sought permission to be treated there.

Special Judge R N Rokade directed JJ Hospital to submit a report by May 5.

“Considering the aforesaid facts, it is necessary to call a report from the medical officer of JJ Hospital. ED is directed to collect the report and verify (if) there is a facility to conduct all tests necessary for treatment of the accused,” the court said.

ED special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves had submitted that JJ Hospital is equipped to conduct treatment of Malik. He submitted that if any facility for tests is not available at JJ Hospital, a report may be called for and then the court may decide accordingly on shifting Malik to a private hospital.