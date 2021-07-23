Navy sends seven rescue teams and helicopter to flooded regions in Maharashtra

The Western Naval Command, Mumbai has mobilised teams and a helicopter to assist the Maharashtra state administration in rescue operations at flooded areas in the state.

Despite adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas, a total of seven naval rescue teams departed by road for deployment to the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts from Mumbai on Thursday. A Seaking 42C helicopter from INS Shikra, Mumbai departed for rescue to Poladpur-Raigad during the early hours on Friday and stranded people in Raigad district are being airlifted.

The naval flood rescue teams are fully self-sustained and equipped with rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and lifebuoys. These rescue teams also include specialist naval divers and diving equipment. Additional flood rescue teams are being readied in Mumbai for immediate deployment if needed.

Maharashtra Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil has said that the flood situation in the Krishna valley in western Maharashtra is becoming dangerous due to the unprecedented rainfall.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Patil said that there has been 731 mm of rain in Navja and 704 mm in Koyna Nagar in the last 24 hours. Due to this, 18 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water is expected in the Koyna hydro project, much higher than 12 TMC, the last-recorded highest.

He said that more than 10,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water will be discharged from Koyna. “If we don’t release water now, then things will be out of control later,” he said.

Patil hails from Islampur in Sangli and has urged people in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra to move to higher planes with their cattle to reduce casualties.