Mumbai: Navy sailor, 22, found dead in INS Betwa cabin

In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old Indian Navy sailor, posted onboard INS Betwa in Mumbai, was found dead inside a cabin of the ship with a bullet injury. Police said that the incident took place around 9.30am and the deceased’s service rifle was found next to his body.

Officials said the deceased, Ramesh Choudhary, was an Electrical Artificer (Power) 5 rank. The police said that the crew at the ship started looking for Choudhary after he didn’t turn up for the routine attendance.

Read | Mishaps expose chinks in Navy armour

A Colaba police station officer said, “Around 9.30pm, the crew members are supposed to collect their rifles and show up for the attendance. Choudhary, who took his rifle minutes before, failed to attend it, and eventually, the crew started looking for him.”

He was finally found in a cabin with a bullet injury. “It looks like he shot himself on the neck pointing towards the head,” said an officer. Choudhary was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that no suicide note has been found as yet. “INS Betwa has been at the Lion Gate harbor for the past six days,” said an officer adding that, “We enquired his friends in the navy and they said that there was nothing abnormal in Choudhary’s behaviour and he did not look stressed. He had returned from a leave two days ago.”

The bachelor sailor hailed from Jodhpur, and is survived by his parents and a younger sister.