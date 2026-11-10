Navy Nagar deaths mystery: 3 months on, poisoning theory out; murder-suicide angle emerges

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work... Read More
- Tags:
- Maharashtra
Nearly three months after an Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children were found dead at their Navy Nagar quarters, a forensic report has ruled out poisoning, the theory police first pursued.
Police now suspect the sailor, Puranmal Mehra, assaulted his wife before smothering their three-year-old son, Yash, and two-month-old infant, and then died by suicide.
Police had initially suspected poisoning because the children’s bodies had turned blue, an officer said. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina found no traces of poison or other suspicious substances in samples of the family’s internal organs or in food collected from the house, and submitted its report to the Cuffe Parade police less than a week ago. FSL officials and a police officer confirmed the finding.
The post-mortem examination of Mehra’s wife, Oma (30), showed injuries to the back of her head, suggesting she may have been struck with a blunt object. Police are also examining whether Mehra used techniques learnt during his Navy combat training to assault his wife.
Police said Oma had allegedly grown concerned about her husband’s behaviour and aggression and feared he might harm her and the children. She had reportedly contacted her father in Rajasthan, asking him to take them to their native village. Her father visited Mumbai around a week before the incident to take her back, but Mehra allegedly refused to let them leave, a police officer said.
The bodies of the four family members were found inside their residence on August 15. Police suspect they had remained undiscovered for around 36 hours. The flat was locked from inside, and the door had to be broken open, police said.
Police also suspect Mehra cleaned the house and formatted his phone and his wife’s before his death. Efforts are underway to retrieve the data, and statements of eight people have been recorded.
The Cuffe Parade police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are examining the forensic and post-mortem findings before deciding on further legal action, including whether to register an FIR.