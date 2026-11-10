Navy Nagar deaths mystery: 3 months on, poisoning theory out; murder-suicide angle emerges

Nearly three months after an Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children were found dead at their Navy Nagar quarters, a forensic report has ruled out poisoning, the theory police first pursued.

Police now suspect the sailor, Puranmal Mehra, assaulted his wife before smothering their three-year-old son, Yash, and two-month-old infant, and then died by suicide.

Police had initially suspected poisoning because the children’s bodies had turned blue, an officer said. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina found no traces of poison or other suspicious substances in samples of the family’s internal organs or in food collected from the house, and submitted its report to the Cuffe Parade police less than a week ago. FSL officials and a police officer confirmed the finding.