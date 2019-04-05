Navy man’s death in diving exercise: 26 years on, mother still doesn’t know how he died; CBI to probe death

IT HAS taken nearly 26 years but Thane’s Anuradha Paldhe now believes that she is closer than ever to finding out what killed her son when he jumped out of a Navy helicopter off the coast of Andhra Pradesh in September 1993 during a diving exercise and disappeared into the ocean.

Advertising

Last month, the CBI had registered an FIR into the mysterious death of underwater diver Amar Paldhe after a two-and-half decade long legal battle waged by his parents. “I am confident that the CBI will do a good job and tell me how my son died,” said 74-year-old Anuradha. A resident of Dombivali in Thane, she retired as a school teacher in 2001.

Amar, the older of the two sons of Ashok and Anuradha Paldhe, was a distinguished athlete who enlisted in the Navy to work on his diving skills.

On September 21, 1993, he was among four seamen who jumped into the sea from a helicopter. The first two divers completed their jumps successfully while the third landed in the water awkwardly and required to be a rescued by a waiting boat. Regarding Amar’s jump into the water, witnesses have given contradictory statements about whether or not he rose again to the surface and signalled that he was fine. But when he did not reach the Kakinada shore, a search operation was launched and his body was found two days later by

fishermen

Advertising

In a breach of protocol, the Navy’s Board of Inquiry into the death was completed even without a Diatom Test being conducted as part of the postmortem examination, Anuradha alleged. The test looks for the presence of microscopic organisms inside a drowned body to identify the nature of the water body in which it was found.

In 1994, the Board of Inquiry ruled that Amar’s death was accidental, without explaining two ante-mortem wounds on his jaw and armpit.

The Paldhes first petitioned the Bombay High Court in 1996 after the Navy failed to provide them adequate information. They were directed to file their plea before a court in Kakinada. It would take until 2004 for the lower court to rule that Amar’s death was unnatural and direct the Navy to award a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

But even as the Navy appealed against the order before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, for the parents, it was never about the money. “After my husband fell sick, there were times when we debated whether we should just take the money and forget about the whole thing. But how could I ever rest not knowing how my son died?” said Anuradha.

After the court eventually dismissed the Navy’s appeal in 2004, there followed a decade-long impasse during which Ashok’s ill-health meant that the parents could no longer make frequent trips to Hyderabad. The couple finally had to accept 50 per cent of the compensation amount with the rest to be awarded once the Navy completed a fresh investigation.

But Ashok’s death in 2007 changed everything. “It was only then that I took a proper look at the documents we had collected since 1993. I had never read any of them in detail until then,” said Anuradha.

She began to pick up the pieces slowly, publishing a book in Marathi in 2011, chronicling her struggles up until that point. “I have received a lot of support from my younger son Pratap and my former students at Tilaknagar Vidya Mandir. I would not have come this far without them,” said Anuradha.

The case documents, including copies of the Board of Inquiry report, postmortem reports and certificates of Amar’s academic and sporting achievements now fill three large suitcases, each meticulously filed.

In 2014, Anuradha filed a fresh writ petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking that the investigation be transferred to the CBI. In December last year, the court finally settled the petition in her favour.

“My fight isn’t against the Navy, it is against bad elements in the Navy who have not faced any action for their involvement in my son’s death. My son isn’t going to come back. But if such incidents happen in the armed forces, they need to come out. Only then will I get some closure,” she said.

The Navy’s reluctance and refusal over the years to part with information has not lowered her respect for the armed forces, she said. “I am not saying that all officers in the armed forces are bad. My misfortune is that I have only encountered such officers. The armed forces need to be strong in order to protect the country, but if the same armed forces harass me, and I am an Indian citizen, why should I take it lying down?”

Advertising

Anuradha now awaits a visit from the CBI to record her statement.