Mumbai: Navy man suffers injuries in firing drills, dies

A 21-year-old seaman First Class of the Indian Navy, serving onboard INS Gomati, died after suffering grave injury whilst carrying out combat weapon firing drills at sea on Thursday. The sailor, Mohan Raj, was airlifted by a Sea King helicopter from the ship and rushed to the nearest naval hospital INHS Asvini, Mumbai.

Mehul Karnik, Defence PRO, said the incident happened around afternoon on Thursday. “He was testing a combat firing weapon when the accident occurred. Doctors declared him dead in hospital,” he said.

Following the incident, an inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident.

Officials from the hospital said the sailor suffered burn and trauma injuries during the test firing.

Mohan Raj, who hailed from Katpudi, Tamil Nadu, is survived by his parents and two siblings. ens