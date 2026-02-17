Navy authority challenges ‘illegal’ high-rise near Colaba naval station, HC stalls access

Commanding Officer (CO) of INS Shikra has approached the Bombay High Court alleging “illegal” and “unauthorised” construction of “Jadhavji Mansion” high-rise building situated within 246 metres of the highly sensitive Naval Air Station and VVIP heliport of Colaba in South Mumbai.

The HC said that no worker or others would be permitted to enter the premises in question from Monday till February 18, when it will pass further orders.

The Court took a note that “Prime Minister of India would be landing at INS Shikra air station and since this petition has been filed by the Local Military Authority, the Commanding Officer, INS Shikra.”