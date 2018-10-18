Navratri: Mumbai city, suburbs witness heavy traffic congestion

The Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi temple areas remained the focal point for the traffic department. (Representational Image) The Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi temple areas remained the focal point for the traffic department. (Representational Image)

Various spots in the city and suburbs witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Wednesday even as the Mumbai Police Traffic Division said additional forces had been deployed at pre-identified spots to tackle traffic woes during the nine-day Navratri festival. The Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi temple areas remained the focal point for the traffic department.

“The NSCI club in Worli, NESCO in Goregaon and certain areas in Khar, Juhu and Borivli have Navratri pandals, owing to which there is major traffic congestion there. Accordingly, we have allotted additional forces in these areas to ensure that traffic movement is smooth,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar.

Severe traffic congestion was reported at the Haji Ali junction on Wednesday after a taxi broke down in a north-bound lane.

“The taxi broke down around 12 noon. We immediately called a crane and got the road cleared in a hour. As the taxi remained stranded on the road, the stretch leading to Haji Ali narrowed from three lanes to one, due to which there was a traffic issue on Pedder Road,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dipali Misarkar.

Haji Ali junction has already been witnessing heavy traffic during the festival as devotees from across the country queue up outside the Mahalaxmi temple.

