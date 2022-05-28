‘Inhuman treatment’ of Navneet Rana: Lok Sabha panel asks Mumbai CP, DGP & chief secy to appear before it

Days after Independent MP Navneet Rana wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging that she was subjected to “inhuman treatment” by the Mumbai Police following her “illegal” arrest, city police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, state DGP Rajnish Seth, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava and the Byculla jail superintendent have been asked to appear before Lok Sabha Privileges and Ethics Committee on June 15.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an Independent MLA, were arrested in April after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The move was apparently aimed at building pressure on the Shiv Sena-led state government on the issue of loudspeakers being used at places of worship. Subsequently, they were arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition.

After her arrest, Navneet Rana had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing the Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody. She also alleged that casteist remarks were made against her. Birla had then also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest.

On Friday, two separate office memorandum were issued by Bala Guru G, the deputy secretary of privileged and ethics branch of Lok Sabha Secretariat, to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to examine the matter.

Through MHA, the committee asked Sanjay Pandey, Rajnish Seth, Manu Kumar Srivastava and Byculla jail superintendent Yashwant Fad to appear before the committee on June 15 for giving oral evidence.