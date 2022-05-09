Mumbai: Lilavati hospital gets corporation notice over Navneet Rana’s MRI photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to the Lilavati hospital in Bandra West on why photography was allowed in the MRI room when MP Navneet Rana, who is out on bail, was taken there for scanning.

“We received a notice from the BMC on Sunday and have been given three days’ time to respond. We are collecting statements and forming a committee. We will respond before the set deadline,” Lilavati hospital chief executive Lieutenant General Dr Ravi Shankar said on Monday, adding that the MRI was done at 10pm, when the consultant (doctor) was away. The images were sent by the technician to the consultant, he said.

When asked about the notice, Dr Sanjay Funde, medical officer of the municipal corporation’s H West ward, said, “Unless higher authority tells me, I can’t share [the details] with anyone.”

Rana is an independent MP and her husband, Ravi Rana, is an independent MLA. They were arrested on April 23 for threatening to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshri, the residence of the Thackeray family. Soon after their release on May 5, Navneet was taken to the Lilavati hospital from Byculla prison. According to a hospital source, she underwent an MRI on May 6.

As a part of the bail conditions, the court had restrained the Ranas from speaking to the media but they did a Facebook Live from the hospital.

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande went to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai and questioned the management on how pictures of Navneet could be shot and circulated on social media.

Kayande said, “I am told that the BMC has issued a notice to the Lilavati hospital for allowing photography in the MRI room.’’

Pednekar, also from the Sena, said the party would lodge a police complaint in the matter. “In the MRI room, no metal objects are allowed. How was a cellphone allowed?’’ she said. “We have seen an incident some years back when a person was sucked inside an MRI machine because he was having a metal object with him. How was a cellphone allowed for shooting in this case?’’

While questioning the hospital management, Kayande said, “You all have become a part of this nonsense and your staff should have stopped it. If Navneet Rana was in trauma, then her legs should have been tied while she entered the MRI machine. The hospital management could not give us any answer.’’

The Lilavati hospital was set up in 1978. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was treated there for cardiac issues, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent two angioplasties there. So did Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The corporation, earlier controlled by the Sena, is now run by the commissioner. The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has indirect control over the civic body. The state government has decided to challenge the bail as Navneet has made utterances against the chief minister.