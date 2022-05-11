Mumbai: Man booked for taking photos of MP Navneet Rana in Lilavati Hospital’s MRI room

The Bandra police booked Wednesday an unknown man for allegedly clicking photographs of MP Navneet Rana while she was in the MRI scan room at Lilavati Hospital for a test on May 6 and further circulating those on social media.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 448 (trespassing) and 336 (act done rashly or negligently endangering lives) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by Amit Gaud, a security supervisor at Lilavati Hospital .

The alleged incident took place around 10 pm on May 6 when Navneet was sent to the radiology department’s MRI division, according to the complainant. Her husband and MLA Ravi Rana, his security guard and an unknown person went with her to the MRI division, he added.

“The unknown person clicked her photographs while she was lying on the MRI machine. He further gave the photos to the media and made them viral on social media. It’s against the rules to take any kind of electronic materials or metals in the MRI room. Further, a board stating “no videography, no photography” was placed outside the room,” the complainant said.

The complainant said that the accused had no permission to commit the act. He was captured on a CCTV camera in the hospital and the footage has been handed over to the police.

The action comes days after former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande went to the Lilavati Hospital and questioned the management on how pictures of Navneet could be shot and circulated on social media.

Navneet was admitted to the hospital after she was released from the Byculla jail last week.

A special court allowed the bail applications Navneet and Ravi, who were arrested on charges, including that of sedition, for announcing the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.