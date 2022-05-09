scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Ex-Mumbai mayor asks how photography was allowed in Navneet Rana’s MRI room

Kishori Pednekar and MLC Manisha Kayande, both Shiv Sena leaders, asked the Lilavati Hospital management how pictures of MP Navneet Rana, who is on bail, could be shot and circulated on social media.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: May 9, 2022 3:45:45 pm
The Amravati MP was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for spondylosis treatment and was released on Sunday.

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande went to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Monday and questioned the management on how pictures of MP Navneet Rana could be shot and circulated on social media.

Rana was admitted to the hospital after her discharge from Byculla jail last week, following her arrest for threatening to recite Hanuman chalisa inside Matoshri, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra East.

Read |Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai police seek non-bailable arrest warrant against Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana

Rana is an independent MP from Amravati and her husband, Ravi Rana, is an independent MLA. They support the BJP now. While granting bail, the court had set a condition that the couple should not talk to the media. But the Ranas did a Facebook Live on Navneet’s getting admitted to the hospital, BJP workers visiting her and her undergoing an MRI scan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to challenge Navneet’s bail as she made utterances against the chief minister.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
More Premium Stories >>

While questioning the hospital management, Kayande said, “You all have become a part of this nonsense and your staff should have stopped it. If Navneet Rana was in trauma, then her legs should have been tied while she was entering the MRI machine. The hospital management could not give us any answer.’’

She also asked how photography was allowed during the MRI process.

Pednekar, also from the Sena, said the party would lodge a police complaint in the matter. “In the MRI room, no metal objects are allowed. How was a cellphone allowed,’’ she said.

The Lilavati hospital was set up in 1978. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was treated there for cardiac issues, and the chief minister underwent two angioplasties there. So did Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

More from Mumbai

Lieutenant General Ravi Shankar, chief executive officer of the Lilavati hospital, said he was busy and could not comment.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement