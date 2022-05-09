Ex-Mumbai mayor asks how photography was allowed in Navneet Rana’s MRI room

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande went to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Monday and questioned the management on how pictures of MP Navneet Rana could be shot and circulated on social media.

Rana was admitted to the hospital after her discharge from Byculla jail last week, following her arrest for threatening to recite Hanuman chalisa inside Matoshri, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra East.

Rana is an independent MP from Amravati and her husband, Ravi Rana, is an independent MLA. They support the BJP now. While granting bail, the court had set a condition that the couple should not talk to the media. But the Ranas did a Facebook Live on Navneet’s getting admitted to the hospital, BJP workers visiting her and her undergoing an MRI scan.

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to challenge Navneet’s bail as she made utterances against the chief minister.

While questioning the hospital management, Kayande said, “You all have become a part of this nonsense and your staff should have stopped it. If Navneet Rana was in trauma, then her legs should have been tied while she was entering the MRI machine. The hospital management could not give us any answer.’’

She also asked how photography was allowed during the MRI process.

Pednekar, also from the Sena, said the party would lodge a police complaint in the matter. “In the MRI room, no metal objects are allowed. How was a cellphone allowed,’’ she said.

The Lilavati hospital was set up in 1978. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was treated there for cardiac issues, and the chief minister underwent two angioplasties there. So did Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Lieutenant General Ravi Shankar, chief executive officer of the Lilavati hospital, said he was busy and could not comment.