Maharashtra: MP Navneet Rana creates ‘fracas’ at police station over ‘love jihad’ case

Independent MP Navneet Rana got into a spat with officers at the Rajapeth police station in Amravati Wednesday.

The Amravati MP alleged that a police officer recorded her phone call when she called him asking for an update on the investigation into the ‘abduction’ of a 19-year-old girl. Rana termed the girl to be a victim of ‘Love Jihad’. The accused, who is in his 20s, has been detained by the police, the girl, however, has not been traced yet.

Police sources said the accused and the teenager live in different areas of Amravati city. The girl, a second-year degree student, and the man study in nearby colleges. The teenage girl went missing two days ago, after which her family lodged a complaint at the local Rajapeth police station.

At the police station, Rana said: “If you (deputy commissioner of police Vikram Sali) catch his family members, if you bring their parents to the police station or catch his brother who is moving around freely, within one hour you will trace the woman. There are so many such cases in Amravati. Amravati is getting a bad name because of this. I am an MP and I am answerable for this.”

She further said, “Who gave you the right to record my call. Why can’t I call to ask about women safety. Is it because I am a Dalit that my calls are recorded?… I always treat the police with respect. Call the police commissioner here or I will not get up from here. Who gave you the order? Give me an answer…”

The MP was seen banging a remote at the police station, shouting at the DCP and claiming that she will not leave the police station. She along with her supporters was finally escorted out of the police station.

Speaking to media persons outside the police station, Rana said: “The woman is missing… This is the fifth such incident from this region. When I asked them to deal with the man strictly, the police officer asked me to repeat what I said and started recording my phone call… We told them it’s a case of love jihad and why they are unable to find the woman… This is happening everywhere in our country.”

The MP alleged that senior police officers asked their subordinates to record her phone calls. “I will take action against them for recording my call. The woman’s brother was at my home and was crying,” added Rana.

Rana also targeted police commissioner Arti Singh, claiming that crime was increasing in Amravati city.

On Wednesday, the missing girl’s mother was seen crying next to Rana, pleading with the police to find her daughter.

The Rajapeth police did not respond to calls from indianexpress.com.