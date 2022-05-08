scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

Navneet Rana attacks Thackeray, dares Maharashtra CM to contest elections against her

‘If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime, I am willing to stay in jail for 14 years,’ says Amravati MP

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
May 8, 2022 1:29:43 pm
The Amravati MP was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for spondylosis treatment and was released on Sunday.

After being discharged from hospital on Sunday, Independent MP Navneet Rana launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of misusing his power, and alleged that she was harassed and tortured in the lockup and jail, just for using Lord Ram’s name.

Rana also challenged Thackeray to prove himself by contesting an election and winning against her from any district of the state. “If you have the guts, contest elections from any district in the state. I will contest against you. Then see who the people of the state choose,” Rana said.

The Amravati MP was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for spondylosis treatment and was released on Sunday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime, then I am willing to stay in jail, not just for 14 days, but for 14 years. If they think that they can suppress a woman’s voice by keeping her in jail for 14 days, it’s not going to happen,” she said. “Our fight is in the name of god and it is going to continue.”

Best of Express Premium

5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphonePremium
5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphone
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...Premium
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Sycophants are dangerousPremium
Sycophants are dangerous
More Premium Stories >>
Read |Lok Sabha Speaker seeks details of MP Navneet Rana’s arrest

Rana and her husband MLA Ravi were arrested under sedition charges on April 23 after their announcement to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshri, the chief minister’s private residence. They were granted bail after a special court said that while they had “crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression” in their “blameworthy” statements against Thackeray, it was not a sufficient ground to invoke sedition charges under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code.

“You have got the CM position because of your ancestors’ name. I challenge you to enter the electoral process, contest and win elections. The people of the state will give him an answer for misusing his power and committing atrocities on me just for taking the name of Lord Ram,” she added.

Rana said she would highlight the massive corruption in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the upcoming civic corporation elections. She also welcomed the session court’s order and said respecting the order, she would not speak about the case.

More from Mumbai

Rana said she will visit Delhi soon and complain against the state government for misusing its power and against Sena leader Sanjay Raut for issuing death threats against her and husband Ravi.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement