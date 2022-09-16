scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Rana couple gets bail in case of resisting arrest, obstructing cops

The chargesheet was filed against them in June. They were never arrested during the probe in the case.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. (Express file photo)

A magistrate’s court in Borivali on Thursday allowed bail to independent lawmaker couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana in connection with a chargesheet filed against them for allegedly resisting arrest and obstructing police, who had visited their Khar residence after their announcement that they will chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in April.

On Thursday, the two appeared before the court and were granted bail. The court also transferred the case to the sessions case for the trial. The police are yet to file a chargesheet in the other case filed against them on charges, including sedition. They were also granted bail in that case.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:15:35 am
