Changing City: After 15 years, Navi Mumbai’s second Metro line finally gets green signal

Nearly 15 years after the City and Industrial Development Corporation first proposed a metro network for Navi Mumbai, the state government has cleared the second corridor of the system. The 8.15 km Navi Mumbai Metro Line 2, which will run between Taloja and Khandeshwar, received a financial push in the Maharashtra Budget with an allocation of Rs 5,575 crore. The line is expected to improve connectivity across rapidly growing nodes such as Kamothe, Kalamboli and Taloja and will eventually link with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Project overview
Second metro corridor planned for Navi Mumbai to improve internal connectivity and link key residential and industrial nodes.
Length
8.15 km
Estimated cost
Rs 5,575 crore
Originally estimated at Rs 1,605 crore in 2011
Stations planned (8)
Khandeshwar
Sector 10 Kamothe
Sector 2E Kalamboli
Sector 7E Kalamboli
Sector 13 Kalamboli
Kasadi
MIDC Station 1
MIDC Station 2
Areas served
Kamothe
Kalamboli
Taloja MIDC
Khandeshwar
Why the line is needed
Rapid population growth in Kamothe, Kalamboli and Taloja
Improved internal transport within Navi Mumbai
Future connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport
Connection to existing metro
Will link with the operational Belapur Pendhar metro corridor
About 2.2 km gap between the two lines still needs state approval for integration
Future extension
Proposed 2 km spur line to connect with the Navi Mumbai International Airport corridor
Budget announcement
Rs 5,575 crore investment announced in the Maharashtra Budget
Official view
“The Navi Mumbai Metro Line 2 project from Taloja to Khandeshwar costing Rs 5,575 crore will significantly improve the transport system to Navi Mumbai Airport.” Devendra Fadnavis Chief Minister of Maharashtra
