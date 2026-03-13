Changing City: After 15 years, Navi Mumbai’s second Metro line finally gets green signal

Nearly 15 years after the City and Industrial Development Corporation first proposed a metro network for Navi Mumbai, the state government has cleared the second corridor of the system. The 8.15 km Navi Mumbai Metro Line 2, which will run between Taloja and Khandeshwar, received a financial push in the Maharashtra Budget with an allocation of Rs 5,575 crore. The line is expected to improve connectivity across rapidly growing nodes such as Kamothe, Kalamboli and Taloja and will eventually link with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 2 Taloja Khandeshwar

Project overview

Second metro corridor planned for Navi Mumbai to improve internal connectivity and link key residential and industrial nodes.