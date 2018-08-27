Navi Mumbai: Work on airport likely to begin in October

The airport with two parallel runways will have three terminal buildings, each having a maximum capacity of up to 30 million passengers per annum. The airport with two parallel runways will have three terminal buildings, each having a maximum capacity of up to 30 million passengers per annum.

CONSTRUCTION WORK on the terminal building and the southern runway of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to start from October.

Officials of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL), which will execute the work, said they plan to award the first tender for the airport’s construction in the middle of October.

On August 24, the GVK-led NMIAL had sought expressions of interest for construction and engineering work at the airport. The last date for responses is September 10. After the two-stage tender process, applicants whose bids are selected, would participate in the financial bids.

“The tender is worth Rs 6,400 crore. The scope of work includes cut-and-fill works, construction of terminal building, airfield works such as runway, apron and other airside infrastructure and facilities, landslide infrastructure like roadway network, ancillary buildings, multi-level car park and utilities among others. They will be in charge of designing and planning the airport,” a senior NMIAL official said.

Also read | 84 per cent jump in compensation offered to affected, says CIDCO

According to the conditions laid down by GVK, the applicant should have recorded an average annual revenue of more than Rs 40 billion in the last three financial years and constructed, in the last 10 years, a terminal building with a capacity of 15 million passengers per annum and other airfield infrastructure works of an airport.

“We are confident of awarding the tender within a month after bids are finalised. It also depends upon how many participate in the bidding,” said Lokesh Chandra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). London-based Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is designing the airport’s Terminal 1 and Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower. On July 7, CIDCO and NMIAL had signed off on achievement of the “appointed date”, marking the concessionaire’s official commitment to the project and the start of the construction period. GVK had said YES Bank would be the lead bank for the initial two phases of the airport, estimated to cost Rs 9,500 crore. The CIDCO is hopeful to start flight operations on a single runway by December 2019.

Senior officials said that more than 50 per cent of ground-levelling work of the airport is yet to be completed. Only 1,300 families from among the 3,000 families affected by the construction of the airport have shifted from the site. “More than 75 per cent of the required land for constructing the southern runway has been acquired. Remaining project-affected locals will shift after the monsoon,” said Chandra.

The airport with two parallel runways will have three terminal buildings, each having a maximum capacity of up to 30 million passengers per annum.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App