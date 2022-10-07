scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Navi Mumbai: Woman arrested for hitting co-passenger, cop in fight over train seat

The incident took place in the ladies' compartment of a Thane-Panvel train on Wednesday night.

Videos of the incident show the co-passenger and the woman police personnel being assaulted even as other commuters try to intervene. (Screengrab from the video)

A day after she allegedly hit a co-passenger and a woman police personnel aboard a Thane-Panvel local train after an argument over a seat escalated, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday by the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) in Navi Mumbai.

The woman, identified as Arzoo Khan, will be produced in the railway court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday, a police official said.

Videos of the incident show the co-passenger and the woman police personnel being assaulted even as other commuters try to intervene.

According to Senior Police Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Vashi Railway Police Station, at 7.45 pm on Wednesday, three family members in the ladies’ compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train got into an argument over a seat with another passenger. The argument escalated and one of the three started hitting the co-passenger.

“The trio started the argument when another lady passenger occupied the vacant seat next to them. They had a heated argument and after that, one of them hit the other female co-passengers despite other commuters intervening,” a senior police official said. “When the train reached Nerul station, a woman police personnel tried to settle the argument after which they kept quiet. But as soon as the train left the platform, the trio started arguing again. One of them, Khan, continued to hit the passengers. This time, she also hit the woman police personnel Sharada Ugale (35),” the official added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

A case was registered and all three passengers were sent for a medical examination on Wednesday, Katare said. “Since it was night, they were not arrested. On Thursday, Khan was arrested and on Friday she will be produced in railway court at CSMT,” he added.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:41:28 am
Next Story

Uttarkashi avalanche: 3 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 19

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement