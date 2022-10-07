Navi Mumbai: Woman arrested for hitting co-passenger, cop in fight over train seat

A day after she allegedly hit a co-passenger and a woman police personnel aboard a Thane-Panvel local train after an argument over a seat escalated, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday by the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) in Navi Mumbai.

The woman, identified as Arzoo Khan, will be produced in the railway court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday, a police official said.

Videos of the incident show the co-passenger and the woman police personnel being assaulted even as other commuters try to intervene.

According to Senior Police Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Vashi Railway Police Station, at 7.45 pm on Wednesday, three family members in the ladies’ compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train got into an argument over a seat with another passenger. The argument escalated and one of the three started hitting the co-passenger.

A family travelling in Thane-Panvel train had an argument with another Female passenger over seat. She was badly beaten up&abused by this family. The aggression was so much that she got injured. Cop who intervened also badly beaten up. One arrested @ie_mumbai pic.twitter.com/VvGLp4MyqT — Sweety (@AdimulamSweety) October 6, 2022

“The trio started the argument when another lady passenger occupied the vacant seat next to them. They had a heated argument and after that, one of them hit the other female co-passengers despite other commuters intervening,” a senior police official said. “When the train reached Nerul station, a woman police personnel tried to settle the argument after which they kept quiet. But as soon as the train left the platform, the trio started arguing again. One of them, Khan, continued to hit the passengers. This time, she also hit the woman police personnel Sharada Ugale (35),” the official added.

A case was registered and all three passengers were sent for a medical examination on Wednesday, Katare said. “Since it was night, they were not arrested. On Thursday, Khan was arrested and on Friday she will be produced in railway court at CSMT,” he added.