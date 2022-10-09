Navi Mumbai: One dead, three injured in boiler mishap at Uran power plant

One person died and three others were injured at Mahagenco’s Uran gas turbine power plant, after a technical fault led to the leakage of high-pressure steam.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Dhumale, who was the boiler in charge.

According to a statement from Mahagenco, Vivek Dhumale, boiler technician K K Patil and contractual helper Vishnu Patil suffered burn injuries. Dhumale passed away while on his way to the hospital. The other two are being treated at National Burn Center, Airoli. Desk operator Pradeep Singh, who also suffered injuries, is admitted to Apollo Hospital in Belapur. His condition is stable.

Mahagenco said that the boiler has been shut for the time being and will undergo inspection.

A special team of technicians will conduct a study on what led to the accident and a report will be submitted to avoid such incidents in the future.