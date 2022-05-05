Navi Mumbai: Two dead as car rams into railing

Two persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries after their car, which was over-speeding, veered out of control and crashed into a railing on Palm beach road in Navi Mumbai early Wednesday.

The police said no other vehicle was involved in the accident. Blood samples of all the three occupants of the car have been collected to find out if they were intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The incident took place around 3.30 am near Akshar signal on Palm beach road, when the car was on way from Vashi to Belapur. The deceased have been identified as Sheyas Thosar (22), a resident of Thane, and Harshal Hotkar (27) from Airoli. Their friend Nitin Mathew (27), a resident of Sanpada, was driving the car. He is currently on ventilator support at Apollo hospital.

“Though the car had an air bags system, which minimised the impact, it was being driven at a speed of 120 kmph… A railing on the road pierced the car. The two deceased died on the spot,” said an officer.

“The three friends used to work in the same company and were bachelors… They had dropped another friend before the crash and we will question him.”