Navi Mumbai: Teen held for molesting 8-year-old sent to juvenile home

An FIR was later registered under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (File photo)

The Panvel City Police has sent a 17-year-old boy to a juvenile home after he allegedly sexually molested an eight-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai on September 21.

According to the police, the incident took place when the girl was playing in the corridor of her house in the Palaspe area.

“The complaint states that the girl was playing in the corridor of her residence when the boy from the neighbourhood allegedly approached her,” a police officer said.

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The boy, who lives in the neighbourhood, allegedly approached the girl, showed her an objectionable video, and then sexually molested her. He also allegedly threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.