Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Navi Mumbai: Teen booked for ‘killing’ her newborn child

According to the police, a patrolling team last week received information about a newborn lying in the parking premises of a cooperative housing society in Navi Mumbai.

The baby was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The Navi Mumbai police recently booked a teenager for allegedly throwing her newborn out of a bathroom window last week. The incident took place in one of the suburbs of Navi Mumbai where the 19-year-old girl was staying with a relative. An FIR has been registered against the teenager under charges including Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a patrolling team last week received information about a newborn lying in the parking premises of a cooperative housing society in Navi Mumbai. The baby was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. The police claimed that the teenager had hidden her pregnancy from her family and after she delivered the baby on her own in the bathroom on the intervening night of January 12 and 13, she allegedly threw the baby out of the bathroom window. The police said that the teenager will be probed after her discharge from the hospital.

The police have also invoked Section 315 (whoever before the birth of any child does any act with the intention of thereby preventing that child from being born alive or causing it to die after its birth, and does by such act prevent that child from being born alive, or causes it to die after its birth) of the IPC against the teenager.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 19:42 IST
